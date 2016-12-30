Toggle navigation
Aggie 96 - Aggieland's #1 For New Country
Aggie 96 - Aggieland's #1 For New Country
On-Air
-Weekdays
Cody Alan After Midnite
The Bobby Bones Show 5a to 10a
Jessica Callahan 10am-3pm
Lee France 3pm-7pm
Tige & Daniel 7p to mid
- Saturdays
iHeart Country Top 30 w/Bobby Bones
Jessica 10a - 2p
Colton Bradford 3p-7p
Texas Crossroads
- Sundays
Lois Lewis 11a-3p
Colton Bradford 3p-7p
Aaron Michael 7p-12a
Info
E-List Sign Up
Community Calendar
Jobs
Contest Rules
KBTX News
Fun
Aggie 96 Music
Aggie 96 Photos
Concert Calendar
Connect
Contact Us
E-List Sign Up
Listen To iHeart Radio
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Involvement
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
STAY CONNECTED. JOIN OUR AGGIE 96 FAMILY E-MAIL
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
UP AT NIGHT WITH TIGE AND DANIEL (WEEKNIGHTS 7p-12)
The Bobby Bones Show
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 11am
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Singer Quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir Over Trump Performance
Obama, Democrats to Meet in Bid to Save ObamaCare
Teacher Resigns Over Racist Posts About Obamas
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
New Documentary on Fisher, Reynolds Is 'a Love Story'
Watch: Five Ridiculous Droppings to See this New Year's Eve (Video)
x
See Full Playlist
Aggie 96
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played