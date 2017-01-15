Toggle navigation
Aggie 96 - Aggieland's #1 For New Country
Aggie 96 - Aggieland's #1 For New Country
On-Air
-Weekdays
Cody Alan After Midnite
The Bobby Bones Show 5a to 10a
Jessica Callahan 10am-3pm
Lee France 3pm-7pm
Tige & Daniel 7p to mid
- Saturdays
iHeart Country Top 30 w/Bobby Bones
Jessica 10a - 2p
Colton Bradford 3p-7p
Texas Crossroads
- Sundays
Lois Lewis 11a-3p
Colton Bradford 3p-7p
Aaron Michael 7p-12a
Info
E-List Sign Up
Community Calendar
Jobs
Contest Rules
KBTX News
Fun
Aggie 96 Music
Aggie 96 Photos
Concert Calendar
Connect
E-List Sign Up
Listen To iHeart Radio
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Involvement
Contests
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed Tuesday 10am ET/9am CT
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
STAY CONNECTED. JOIN OUR AGGIE 96 FAMILY E-MAIL
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
UP AT NIGHT WITH TIGE AND DANIEL (WEEKNIGHTS 7p-12)
The Bobby Bones Show
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director
American Apparel Is No More
Dozens Die as Cargo Jet Crashes Into Village
SPORTS FACTS MILLENNIALS WOULD BE SHOCKED TO LEARN
ROOF COLLAPSES DURING FLOORBALL GAME
Is the Press Getting Kicked Out of the White House?
The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect
Guy Finds Swastikas in His Boot Prints
How Donald Trump Cost George Soros $1B
x
See Full Playlist
Aggie 96
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Aggie 96 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.